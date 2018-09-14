Wipro (WIT) Upgraded at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Wipro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded Wipro from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. CLSA cut Wipro from an underperform rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Wipro from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.00.
NYSE WIT opened at $5.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Wipro has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99. The firm has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.63.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,038,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $105,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,203 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Wipro by 42.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,454,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,983 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Wipro by 7.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,417,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,793,000 after purchasing an additional 298,379 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Wipro by 6.5% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,590,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,528,000 after purchasing an additional 219,639 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Wipro in the second quarter valued at $7,931,000. Institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.
Wipro Company Profile
Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.
