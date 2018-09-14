Wipro (WIT) Upgraded at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Wipro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded Wipro from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. CLSA cut Wipro from an underperform rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Wipro from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.00.

NYSE WIT opened at $5.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Wipro has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99. The firm has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.63.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. analysts predict that Wipro will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,038,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $105,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,203 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Wipro by 42.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,454,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,983 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Wipro by 7.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,417,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,793,000 after purchasing an additional 298,379 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Wipro by 6.5% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,590,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,528,000 after purchasing an additional 219,639 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Wipro in the second quarter valued at $7,931,000. Institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

