Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Wintrust Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Hovde Group set a $98.00 price target on Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Wedbush upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “$90.84” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th.

WTFC stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.93. 11,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,944. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $69.93 and a twelve month high of $99.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $333.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.27%.

In other news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 12,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,120,867.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,147,024.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Crane sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $86,775.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,061.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 99.4% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

