Whirlpool Co. (WHR) Stake Raised by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 227.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,160 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,927,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,464,000 after buying an additional 196,000 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.6% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,055,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,791,000 after buying an additional 51,438 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 12.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,899,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,702,000 after buying an additional 205,203 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.7% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,377,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,478,000 after buying an additional 23,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,217,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,485,000 after buying an additional 18,629 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Diane M. Dietz purchased 1,600 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.26 per share, for a total transaction of $198,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,204.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $125.32 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $122.20 and a one year high of $190.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.58.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by ($0.43). Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 33.48%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Whirlpool from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Longbow Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.75.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances.

