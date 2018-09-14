Wesbanco Bank Inc. Raises Holdings in Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 320,635 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,222 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.5% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $29,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Capital LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 10,238 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 172,623 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,766,000 after buying an additional 63,003 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,634,725 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $396,454,000 after buying an additional 207,776 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,139,356 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $525,161,000 after buying an additional 25,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 647.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 8,126 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 7,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Nomura set a $118.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities set a $130.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.49.

Microsoft stock opened at $112.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $860.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.92 and a fifty-two week high of $113.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The software giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $30.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 36.69%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jean Philippe Courtois sold 28,941 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $3,154,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 529,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,739,589. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 47,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $5,060,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,809,999.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 650,042 shares of company stock valued at $71,264,850 in the last ninety days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing segments. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

