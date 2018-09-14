Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Position in Stepan (SCL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 40.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,499 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Stepan were worth $7,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Stepan by 309.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Stepan during the second quarter valued at about $175,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Stepan during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Stepan during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stepan during the first quarter valued at about $237,000. 68.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stepan stock opened at $89.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.19. Stepan has a 52 week low of $68.09 and a 52 week high of $90.96.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38. The business had revenue of $519.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.90 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Stepan’s payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

In other news, VP Frank Pacholec sold 2,000 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $177,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,306 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,996.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director F Quinn Stepan sold 3,433 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.59, for a total value of $300,696.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 275,574 shares in the company, valued at $24,137,526.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,157 shares of company stock worth $541,199 over the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, and lubricating ingredients.

