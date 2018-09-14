WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) Position Lowered by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 45.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,800 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.17% of WellCare Health Plans worth $19,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 65,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,337,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,336,000 after purchasing an additional 299,273 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,101,000 after purchasing an additional 14,715 shares during the period. 97.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WellCare Health Plans stock opened at $301.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.25 and a 1 year high of $315.65.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. WellCare Health Plans had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. research analysts expect that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of WellCare Health Plans from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of WellCare Health Plans from $265.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of WellCare Health Plans to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of WellCare Health Plans to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of WellCare Health Plans from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WellCare Health Plans currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.65.

WellCare Health Plans Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides managed care services for government-sponsored health care programs. It operates through three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare PDPs. The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

