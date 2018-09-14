Welch & Forbes LLC Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A were worth $31,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc Class A in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A by 1,262.5% in the 1st quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. KHP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc Class A in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A by 355.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 123 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $1,182.14 on Friday. Alphabet Inc Class A has a 12-month low of $924.51 and a 12-month high of $1,291.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $815.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.51 by $2.24. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Alphabet Inc Class A had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 13.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.01 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc Class A will post 42.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,306.00 to $1,415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,430.00 price target (up previously from $1,230.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $1,460.00 price target on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,313.72.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

