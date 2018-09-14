Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Tahoe Resources (THO)

Tahoe Resources (TSE: THO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 9/11/2018 – Tahoe Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$5.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 9/5/2018 – Tahoe Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$3.75. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 9/5/2018 – Tahoe Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Eight Capital from C$7.00 to C$5.75.
- 9/5/2018 – Tahoe Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Macquarie from C$9.00 to C$6.00.
- 9/4/2018 – Tahoe Resources was downgraded by analysts at Beacon Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$5.75 price target on the stock, down previously from C$10.00.
- 8/21/2018 – Tahoe Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$6.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/24/2018 – Tahoe Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$10.00 to C$9.00.
TSE THO traded down C$0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting C$3.53. The company had a trading volume of 511,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,925. Tahoe Resources Inc has a one year low of C$3.36 and a one year high of C$7.27.
Tahoe Resources (TSE:THO) (NASDAQ:TAHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.03). Tahoe Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of C$164.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$151.80 million.
