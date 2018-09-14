Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Tahoe Resources (THO)

Tahoe Resources (TSE: THO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/11/2018 – Tahoe Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$5.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/5/2018 – Tahoe Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$3.75. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/5/2018 – Tahoe Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Eight Capital from C$7.00 to C$5.75.

9/5/2018 – Tahoe Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Macquarie from C$9.00 to C$6.00.

9/4/2018 – Tahoe Resources was downgraded by analysts at Beacon Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$5.75 price target on the stock, down previously from C$10.00.

8/21/2018 – Tahoe Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$6.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/24/2018 – Tahoe Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$10.00 to C$9.00.

TSE THO traded down C$0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting C$3.53. The company had a trading volume of 511,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,925. Tahoe Resources Inc has a one year low of C$3.36 and a one year high of C$7.27.

Tahoe Resources (TSE:THO) (NASDAQ:TAHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.03). Tahoe Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of C$164.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$151.80 million.

Tahoe Resources Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for silver, gold, lead, zinc, and copper deposits, as well as precious metals assets. The company holds interest in the La Arena gold mine located in the Huamachuco district of northern Peru; Shahuindo mine located in the province of Cajabamba in northern Peru; and La Arena II, a copper-gold porphyry deposit located in Peru.

