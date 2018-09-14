Wealthsource Partners LLC Invests $742,000 in Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) Stock

Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Kwmg LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. WealthTrust Fairport LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cann restated a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.76.

In other Amgen news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.71, for a total value of $298,457.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $202.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.39. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.31 and a 52 week high of $203.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th were issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.97%.

Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

