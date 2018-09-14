Waste Management, Inc. (WM) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 10.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,661,000 after acquiring an additional 17,789 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,557,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Waste Management by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 200,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,292,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 182.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 103,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after acquiring an additional 66,853 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.22.

In other news, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total transaction of $33,787.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,679.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $92.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $75.86 and a one year high of $92.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 14.94%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.76%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

