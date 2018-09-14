Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC) Holdings Trimmed by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,154 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.41% of Warrior Met Coal worth $5,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HCC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter valued at $344,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter valued at $1,516,000.

NYSE:HCC opened at $25.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.56. Warrior Met Coal Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.56 and a fifty-two week high of $33.72.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $322.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.76 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 82.44% and a net margin of 37.56%. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HCC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $34.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Warrior Met Coal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.78.

Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

