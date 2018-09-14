Walt Disney Co (DIS) Holdings Reduced by Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lowered its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Live Your Vision LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 91.6% in the second quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 184.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $110.67 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $96.80 and a 1 year high of $117.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. Zacks Investment Research raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Imperial Capital increased their target price on Walt Disney from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America set a $144.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.45.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $95,731.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,934. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 140,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $15,048,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,153,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 710,954 shares of company stock valued at $80,620,932 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.