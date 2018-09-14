Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WBA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Mizuho set a $77.00 price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.61.
Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $70.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.93. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $59.07 and a 1-year high of $83.74.
In other news, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total value of $180,548.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,128.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ornella Barra acquired 1,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.15 per share, for a total transaction of $110,755,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,228,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,062.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,711,135 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $177,499,000 after buying an additional 2,478,006 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,966,798 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $652,526,000 after buying an additional 2,419,053 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,704,233 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $522,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.0% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,161,408 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $429,792,000 after purchasing an additional 986,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.
Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of general merchandise, including non-prescription drugs, beauty products, photo finishing, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, and convenience foods through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.
