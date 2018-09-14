Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WBA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Mizuho set a $77.00 price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.61.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $70.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.93. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $59.07 and a 1-year high of $83.74.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.15 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 3.36%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total value of $180,548.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,128.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ornella Barra acquired 1,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.15 per share, for a total transaction of $110,755,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,228,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,062.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,711,135 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $177,499,000 after buying an additional 2,478,006 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,966,798 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $652,526,000 after buying an additional 2,419,053 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,704,233 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $522,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.0% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,161,408 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $429,792,000 after purchasing an additional 986,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of general merchandise, including non-prescription drugs, beauty products, photo finishing, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, and convenience foods through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

