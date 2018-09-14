Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Sells 55,303 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 840,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 55,303 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 0.82% of Laboratory Corp. of America worth $150,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LH. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 7,033.3% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 642 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the second quarter worth $118,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the second quarter worth $150,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the first quarter worth $155,000. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the second quarter worth $166,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LH opened at $172.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.97. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $146.68 and a 12-month high of $190.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on LH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Corp. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.76.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It offers a range of clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, prostate-specific antigen, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.

