Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Grows Stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,580 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 0.63% of Arista Networks worth $121,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 7,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 9,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 54.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

In other Arista Networks news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 31,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total transaction of $9,670,851.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,632. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $30,059.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,073 shares in the company, valued at $566,488.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 216,820 shares of company stock valued at $64,777,341. 24.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $270.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Arista Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $173.67 and a 1 year high of $313.37. The firm has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.08, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.46.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.43. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 28.07%. The business had revenue of $519.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Arista Networks Inc will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANET. Deutsche Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Argus raised their target price on Arista Networks to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.59.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc provides cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of its extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.