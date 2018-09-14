Voya Investment Management LLC Has $31.30 Million Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 454,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,763 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $31,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,673,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 22.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,035,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,575,000 after purchasing an additional 929,039 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 60.4% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,471,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,325,000 after purchasing an additional 554,165 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,457,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 891.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 494,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,025,000 after purchasing an additional 444,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyson Foods news, CEO Thomas P. Hayes sold 20,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $1,390,907.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sally Grimes sold 19,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $1,325,913.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Pivotal Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.73.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $63.50 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.79 and a 12 month high of $84.65. The company has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $10.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The company raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; and fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats.

