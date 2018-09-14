Volkswagen AG Preference Shares (VOW3) PT Set at €185.00 by Commerzbank

Volkswagen AG Preference Shares (ETR:VOW3) received a €185.00 ($215.12) price objective from research analysts at Commerzbank in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Nord/LB set a €170.00 ($197.67) price target on Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €203.00 ($236.05) price target on Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen AG Preference Shares in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($238.37) price target on Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen AG Preference Shares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €194.62 ($226.30).

Shares of VOW3 stock traded up €3.56 ($4.14) on Friday, hitting €144.34 ($167.84). The company had a trading volume of 910,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Volkswagen AG Preference Shares has a twelve month low of €124.75 ($145.06) and a twelve month high of €192.30 ($223.60).

Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

