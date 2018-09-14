Voise Market Cap Reaches $906,684.00 (VOISE)

Voise (CURRENCY:VOISE) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Voise token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC, IDEX and TOPBTC. Voise has a total market cap of $906,684.00 and $715.00 worth of Voise was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Voise has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004281 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015344 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000309 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00277397 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00153120 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000218 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008835 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.92 or 0.06255662 BTC.

About Voise

Voise was first traded on March 28th, 2017. Voise’s total supply is 775,513,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,625,806 tokens. Voise’s official Twitter account is @voiseit . The Reddit community for Voise is /r/voise and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Voise is www.voise.com

Voise Token Trading

Voise can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Bit-Z, Cryptopia, IDEX, HitBTC, Mercatox, CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Voise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

