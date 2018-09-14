Vital Therapies (VTL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.50

Vital Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:VTL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 1103170 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

Several research firms recently commented on VTL. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Vital Therapies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut shares of Vital Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair cut shares of Vital Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Vital Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Vital Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Vital Therapies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

The company has a market cap of $266.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 4.15.

Vital Therapies (NASDAQ:VTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. equities analysts predict that Vital Therapies Inc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,502,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vital Therapies by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 414,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 164,175 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vital Therapies by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,993 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. increased its position in shares of Vital Therapies by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.62% of the company’s stock.

Vital Therapies Company Profile

Vital Therapies, Inc, a biotherapeutic company, focuses on developing and commercializing a cell-based therapy for the treatment of acute forms of liver failure in the United States. Its product candidate is the ELAD system, an extracorporeal human allogeneic cellular liver therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials helps in enhancing the rates of survival in patients with acute forms of liver failure.

