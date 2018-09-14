Visa Inc (V) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,638 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.0% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,412,345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,322,847,000 after purchasing an additional 719,390 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,685,789 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,342,483,000 after purchasing an additional 639,522 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Visa by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,875,515 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,810,126,000 after purchasing an additional 75,169 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.8% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 14,827,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,773,643,000 after acquiring an additional 548,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 11,768,474 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,407,745,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on V shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.35.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $147.63 on Friday. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $102.75 and a 1 year high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $295.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 47.91% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $3,522,995.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,232 shares in the company, valued at $8,185,089.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 6,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $967,749.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,749.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

