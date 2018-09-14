Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.40 Million Holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (MLHR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MLHR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,934,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,074,000 after acquiring an additional 364,047 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,724,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,366,000 after acquiring an additional 203,069 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,830,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,063,000 after acquiring an additional 143,622 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,174,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,800,000 after acquiring an additional 258,238 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 537,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,209,000 after acquiring an additional 69,497 shares during the period. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Herman Miller stock opened at $37.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $41.85. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.41.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Herman Miller, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.198 per share. This is an increase from Herman Miller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Herman Miller’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Lock sold 53,802 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $2,044,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian C. Walker sold 18,000 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $692,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,961.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,807 shares of company stock valued at $10,258,904 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

MLHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

