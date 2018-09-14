Vident Investment Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Moelis & Co (MC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Co were worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Moelis & Co by 429.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Moelis & Co during the second quarter worth $109,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Moelis & Co during the second quarter worth $212,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Moelis & Co during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Moelis & Co during the first quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Moelis & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine cut Moelis & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on Moelis & Co from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Moelis & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price target on Moelis & Co from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.17.

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $55.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.67. Moelis & Co has a 12-month low of $39.70 and a 12-month high of $67.65.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $220.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.64 million. Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 50.56% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Moelis & Co will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st. Moelis & Co’s payout ratio is currently 82.10%.

In other news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total value of $86,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at $287,398.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Moelis & Co

Moelis & Company is a global investment bank. The firm provides services relating to mergers & acquisitions, recapitalization & restructuring, capital markets and financial institution advisory; private funds; shareholder defense and strategic alliances. The firm's expertise is into global energy; IPO advisory; technology, media, telecommunication sectors.

