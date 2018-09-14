ViaSat, Inc. (VSAT) COO Sells $2,004,391.00 in Stock

ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) COO Richard A. Baldridge sold 31,700 shares of ViaSat stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total transaction of $2,004,391.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ VSAT traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,574. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.41 and a beta of 0.81. ViaSat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.16 and a 12 month high of $80.26.

Get ViaSat alerts:

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $438.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.75 million. ViaSat had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. equities analysts expect that ViaSat, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViaSat in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViaSat in the first quarter worth $200,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ViaSat in the first quarter worth $219,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViaSat in the first quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ViaSat by 109.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently commented on VSAT. TheStreet raised shares of ViaSat from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ViaSat from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 target price on shares of ViaSat and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.38.

ViaSat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for ViaSat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViaSat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.