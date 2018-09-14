Vesuvius’ (VSVS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VSVS. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Vesuvius from GBX 725 ($9.44) to GBX 740 ($9.64) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Vesuvius from GBX 605 ($7.88) to GBX 665 ($8.66) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 688.33 ($8.97).

Get Vesuvius alerts:

Shares of VSVS opened at GBX 599.50 ($7.81) on Thursday. Vesuvius has a fifty-two week low of GBX 503.50 ($6.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 643.50 ($8.38).

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported GBX 25.40 ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 24.70 ($0.32) by GBX 0.70 ($0.01).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 0.95%.

About Vesuvius

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, melt shop refractories, coatings, filtration and gating systems, metallurgical and pouring control systems, feeding systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Vesuvius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vesuvius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.