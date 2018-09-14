Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) Shares Bought by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,751,760 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 39,166 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.69% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $297,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,888,045 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,241,352,000 after purchasing an additional 478,972 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,050,617 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $688,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,700 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,087,508 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $354,794,000 after purchasing an additional 82,811 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,960,493 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,205,000 after purchasing an additional 191,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,663,552 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,738,000 after purchasing an additional 143,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $1.27 on Friday, reaching $181.13. 1,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,258. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $136.50 and a 1-year high of $186.44. The stock has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a PE ratio of 226.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.46.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $752.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 140,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $22,433,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,561,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.89, for a total transaction of $386,516.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,238 shares in the company, valued at $7,500,779.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,790 shares of company stock worth $33,615,981. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Argus set a $172.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.52.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, develops medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF who have specific mutations in their CFTR gene, including the G551D mutation; and SYMDEKO (tezacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are F508del homozygous or who have 1 mutation that is responsive to tezacaftor/ivacaftor.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.