Vermilion Energy (VET) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VET. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Vermilion Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut Vermilion Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vermilion Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vermilion Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Shares of VET stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,696. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of $30.17 and a 52-week high of $40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.69 and a beta of 0.61.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Vermilion Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $305.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.05 million. analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 415.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 14.0% during the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 15,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 34.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 81.5% during the second quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 5,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 7.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude petroleum and natural gas. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 74% interest in 330,900 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 376,400 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as 375 net producing natural gas wells and 475 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% interest in 208,900 net acres of developed land and 99% interest in 379,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, as well as 332 net producing oil wells and 3 net producing gas wells in France.

