Verint Systems (VRNT) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Imperial Capital raised shares of Verint Systems from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $49.50 in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Verint Systems to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verint Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.30.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

VRNT stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.60. 768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,268. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Verint Systems has a 52 week low of $37.10 and a 52 week high of $52.45.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.84 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. equities analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $243,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 61,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $2,982,760.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 663,615 shares in the company, valued at $32,291,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,199 shares of company stock valued at $5,029,683. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 99,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions and value-added services worldwide. Its Customer Engagement Solutions segment provides automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, digital feedback, email engagement, employee desktop, enterprise feedback, financial compliance, full-time recording, gamification, identity analytics, internal communities, knowledge management, mobile workforce, performance management, robotic process automation, social analytics, speech and text analytics, virtual assistant, voice self-service, voice self-service fraud detection, Web/mobile self-service, work manager, and workforce management solutions.

Featured Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.