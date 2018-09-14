Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Grows Stake in Walmart Inc (WMT)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,350 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 0.5% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,679,652 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,766,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,543 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.5% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,288,004 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $881,168,000 after purchasing an additional 148,000 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,608,373 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $822,957,000 after purchasing an additional 417,204 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $624,899,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,609,729 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $480,473,000 after purchasing an additional 109,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (up from $93.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Walmart from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Stephens set a $115.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.89.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,030,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $99,611,356.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,250,257. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 760,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total value of $63,339,404.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,347,254 shares in the company, valued at $278,826,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,730,786 shares of company stock worth $632,528,709 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $95.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $284.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $77.50 and a 52-week high of $109.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $127.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

