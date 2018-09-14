Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) Stake Decreased by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,010,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,338,000 after buying an additional 44,725 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 109.7% in the first quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,787,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 397,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,790,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $87.98 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $79.78 and a 12 month high of $90.93.

