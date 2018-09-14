Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) Stake Raised by HPM Partners LLC

HPM Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the quarter. HPM Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 96.7% during the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $202,000.

VWO opened at $40.79 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.47 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

