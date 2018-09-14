Van ECK Associates Corp Has $2.76 Million Holdings in Sunoco LP (SUN)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,841 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUN. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the first quarter valued at $102,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the first quarter valued at $120,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the second quarter valued at $190,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the first quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 1,692.3% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 11,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SUN opened at $27.77 on Friday. Sunoco LP has a one year low of $24.46 and a one year high of $33.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.79.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Sunoco had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th were issued a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 6th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 144.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sunoco in a report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunoco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. B. Riley set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Sunoco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sunoco from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.02.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution and retail sale of motor fuels primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It serves convenience stores and commission agent locations, contracted independent convenience store operators, and other commercial customers.

