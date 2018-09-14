ValuEngine Upgrades RPC Group (RPCGF) to Hold

RPC Group (OTCMKTS:RPCGF) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPC Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th.

Shares of RPCGF opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. RPC Group has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $12.21.

RPC Group Plc operates as a plastic product design and engineering company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Packaging and Non-Packaging. The Packaging segment designs plastic packaging for end markets, including the food, beverage, personal care, and healthcare markets; and designs and manufactures other plastic products, such as containers for surface coatings comprising paint pots and vaping accessories.

