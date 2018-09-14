ValuEngine Upgrades Oxford Immunotec Global (OXFD) to “Buy”

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OXFD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

OXFD stock opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.99 million, a P/E ratio of -11.49 and a beta of -0.20. Oxford Immunotec Global has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). The business had revenue of $29.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.58 million. Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative net margin of 23.41% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Oxford Immunotec Global will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oxford Immunotec Global news, CEO Peter Wrighton-Smith sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $598,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,853,175.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Sandberg sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $39,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXFD. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Oxford Immunotec Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Oxford Immunotec Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Immunotec Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 258.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 14,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 9,658 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oxford Immunotec Global

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for underserved immune-regulated conditions. Its development activities principally focus on the areas of infectious diseases, transplantation, autoimmune and inflammatory disease, and immune-oncology.

