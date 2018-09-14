ValuEngine Downgrades Verint Systems (VRNT) to Hold

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

VRNT has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Verint Systems to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Verint Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on Verint Systems from $47.00 to $49.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Verint Systems from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verint Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.30.

Shares of VRNT opened at $48.40 on Wednesday. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $37.10 and a 12 month high of $52.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 61,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $2,982,760.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 663,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,291,505.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 20,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total value of $1,006,494.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,998.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,199 shares of company stock valued at $5,029,683 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRNT. Global X Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Verint Systems by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions and value-added services worldwide. Its Customer Engagement Solutions segment provides automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, digital feedback, email engagement, employee desktop, enterprise feedback, financial compliance, full-time recording, gamification, identity analytics, internal communities, knowledge management, mobile workforce, performance management, robotic process automation, social analytics, speech and text analytics, virtual assistant, voice self-service, voice self-service fraud detection, Web/mobile self-service, work manager, and workforce management solutions.

