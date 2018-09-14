ValuEngine Downgrades Verint Systems (VRNT) to Hold

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
VRNT has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Verint Systems to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Verint Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on Verint Systems from $47.00 to $49.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Verint Systems from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verint Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.30.
Shares of VRNT opened at $48.40 on Wednesday. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $37.10 and a 12 month high of $52.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.08.
In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 61,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $2,982,760.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 663,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,291,505.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 20,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total value of $1,006,494.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,998.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,199 shares of company stock valued at $5,029,683 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRNT. Global X Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Verint Systems by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.
About Verint Systems
Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions and value-added services worldwide. Its Customer Engagement Solutions segment provides automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, digital feedback, email engagement, employee desktop, enterprise feedback, financial compliance, full-time recording, gamification, identity analytics, internal communities, knowledge management, mobile workforce, performance management, robotic process automation, social analytics, speech and text analytics, virtual assistant, voice self-service, voice self-service fraud detection, Web/mobile self-service, work manager, and workforce management solutions.
