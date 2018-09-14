ValuEngine Downgrades Diplomat Pharmacy (DPLO) to Sell

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Diplomat Pharmacy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in a report on Friday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.64.

Shares of Diplomat Pharmacy stock opened at $18.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Diplomat Pharmacy has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $28.74.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Diplomat Pharmacy had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Diplomat Pharmacy will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Diplomat Pharmacy news, Director Philip R. Hagerman sold 209,367 shares of Diplomat Pharmacy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $3,992,628.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philip R. Hagerman sold 57,500 shares of Diplomat Pharmacy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $1,104,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Diplomat Pharmacy by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,235,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,946,000 after buying an additional 724,925 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Diplomat Pharmacy by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,385,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,645,000 after buying an additional 1,265,271 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Diplomat Pharmacy by 154.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,798,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,528,000 after buying an additional 1,698,341 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Diplomat Pharmacy by 17,568.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,239,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,679,000 after buying an additional 1,232,427 shares during the period. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC increased its position in Diplomat Pharmacy by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,735,000 after buying an additional 160,905 shares during the period. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diplomat Pharmacy Company Profile

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company stocks, dispenses, and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. It also provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training/consulting, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

