US Bancorp DE Grows Holdings in Pure Storage Inc (PSTG)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) by 436.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,151 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at $118,000. WealthTrust Fairport LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at about $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PSTG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Friday, July 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.03.

PSTG opened at $28.52 on Friday. Pure Storage Inc has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $29.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 15.07% and a negative return on equity of 30.56%. The business had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 4,437,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $103,756,535.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,561,324 shares of company stock valued at $154,155,315 in the last ninety days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack, a converged infrastructure solution.

