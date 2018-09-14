US Bancorp DE Decreases Holdings in HealthStream, Inc. (HSTM)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 25.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,749 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 6.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 3.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 5.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 10.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 45.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSTM opened at $31.10 on Friday. HealthStream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.15 and a twelve month high of $31.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.00, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.68.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. HealthStream had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $57.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. HealthStream’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Barrington Research cut shares of HealthStream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions to the healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in HealthStream Workforce Solutions and HealthStream Provider Solutions segments. The company offers workforce development solutions comprising software-as-a-service (SaaS) and subscription-based products to meet talent management, training, certification, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and development needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

