Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A (UBA) Cut to Neutral at DA Davidson

DA Davidson cut shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A (NYSE:UBA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $24.00. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A’s FY2018 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A stock opened at $20.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.47, a current ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $816.42 million, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.29. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $23.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

In other Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A news, VP John T. Hayes sold 3,834 shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $86,686.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A in the second quarter valued at about $199,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A by 94.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A by 187.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.25% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 83 properties containing approximately 5.1 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

