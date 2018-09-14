Unum Group (UNM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Unum Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31. Unum Group reported earnings of $1.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Unum Group.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.31.

In other news, EVP Breege A. Farrell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $304,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1,086.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 374,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 342,817 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Unum Group by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 482,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,830,000 after acquiring an additional 62,569 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Unum Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,075,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,778,000 after acquiring an additional 40,123 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Unum Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,348,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,895,000 after acquiring an additional 75,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Unum Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,138,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,196,000 after acquiring an additional 43,904 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $36.05 on Tuesday. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $34.57 and a 52-week high of $58.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Unum Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 24th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

See Also: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unum Group (UNM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.