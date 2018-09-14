UniversalRoyalCoin (UNRC) 1-Day Volume Hits $7.00

UniversalRoyalCoin (CURRENCY:UNRC) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One UniversalRoyalCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, UniversalRoyalCoin has traded flat against the dollar. UniversalRoyalCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of UniversalRoyalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Altcoin (ALT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00114933 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000557 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000475 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000150 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002560 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Version (V) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

UniversalRoyalCoin Coin Profile

UNRC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2017. The official website for UniversalRoyalCoin is universalroyalcoin.com

Buying and Selling UniversalRoyalCoin

UniversalRoyalCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniversalRoyalCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniversalRoyalCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniversalRoyalCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

