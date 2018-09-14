UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Shares Bought by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,141 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,220 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.7% of Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $17,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $106,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $107,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UNH opened at $265.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $186.00 and a twelve month high of $271.16.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $56.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.75%.

UnitedHealth Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare conglomerate to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNH. Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Citigroup lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.43.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Nelson sold 26,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.65, for a total value of $7,045,831.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 15,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.29, for a total value of $4,068,215.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,549,384.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,603 shares of company stock valued at $22,837,660. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

