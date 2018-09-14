United Technologies Co. (UTX) Stake Lowered by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $7,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,559,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,852,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $358,950,000 after purchasing an additional 89,497 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in United Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 956,521 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $120,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in United Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTX stock opened at $135.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $110.10 and a one year high of $139.24.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.26 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 8.09%. United Technologies’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Akhil Johri sold 3,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total value of $465,590.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,995.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $111,573.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,521,974. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UTX. Zacks Investment Research cut United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. UBS Group began coverage on United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on United Technologies in a report on Friday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. United Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.78.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

