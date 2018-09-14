United Crypto Community (UCOM) Achieves Market Cap of $226,952.00

United Crypto Community (CURRENCY:UCOM) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. During the last week, United Crypto Community has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. United Crypto Community has a total market cap of $226,952.00 and $476.00 worth of United Crypto Community was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One United Crypto Community coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0972 or 0.00001500 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004291 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015465 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000302 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00276657 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00150467 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000213 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008311 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $375.27 or 0.05790630 BTC.

About United Crypto Community

United Crypto Community’s total supply is 2,698,421 coins and its circulating supply is 2,334,640 coins. United Crypto Community’s official Twitter account is @Ucom_community . United Crypto Community’s official message board is vk.com/kzcash . United Crypto Community’s official website is unitedcryptocommunity.com

Buying and Selling United Crypto Community

United Crypto Community can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as United Crypto Community directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire United Crypto Community should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy United Crypto Community using one of the exchanges listed above.

