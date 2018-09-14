Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Shares Bought by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 449,902 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,884 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 2.9% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $63,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,035,819 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,130,275,000 after acquiring an additional 413,967 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,526,282 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $782,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,446 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,110,636 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $724,075,000 after acquiring an additional 91,243 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,718,928 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $526,898,000 after acquiring an additional 68,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,279,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $464,595,000 after acquiring an additional 10,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $151.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Union Pacific to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Union Pacific to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.35.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Lynden L. Tennison sold 8,450 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.72, for a total value of $1,282,034.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,189,542.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific stock opened at $156.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $108.31 and a 12 month high of $157.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The railroad operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 51.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.27%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

