Unio Capital LLC Sells 2,260 Shares of Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Unio Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the period. Unio Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 48,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 38,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Catherine P. Bessant sold 15,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $500,070.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 483,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,289,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC opened at $30.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $33.05.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.79%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $20.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

