UltraCoin Trading 45.7% Higher Over Last Week (UTC)

UltraCoin (CURRENCY:UTC) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. In the last week, UltraCoin has traded 45.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. UltraCoin has a total market capitalization of $307,476.00 and approximately $22.00 worth of UltraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UltraCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $194.33 or 0.02989423 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.17 or 0.00572300 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00029007 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015204 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00022224 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00034096 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.99 or 0.00907384 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00018645 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00013821 BTC.

About UltraCoin

UltraCoin (UTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt-Chacha hashing algorithm. It launched on February 1st, 2014. UltraCoin’s total supply is 47,776,744 coins. UltraCoin’s official website is ultracoin.io . UltraCoin’s official Twitter account is @official_utc and its Facebook page is accessible here

UltraCoin Coin Trading

UltraCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UltraCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UltraCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UltraCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

