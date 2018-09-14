Ultra Petroleum (UPL) Shares Gap Up to $1.23

Shares of Ultra Petroleum Corp (NASDAQ:UPL) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.20, but opened at $1.23. Ultra Petroleum shares last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 2372345 shares.

UPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultra Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Ultra Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, May 25th. National Alliance Securities cut shares of Ultra Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ultra Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Ultra Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.63.

Get Ultra Petroleum alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $248.29 million, a PE ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.95, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Ultra Petroleum (NASDAQ:UPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Ultra Petroleum had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $190.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.80 million. sell-side analysts expect that Ultra Petroleum Corp will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultra Petroleum by 3.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 908,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 32,221 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Ultra Petroleum by 89.0% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 92,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 43,553 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Ultra Petroleum by 50.0% in the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Ultra Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Ultra Petroleum by 114.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 132,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 70,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Petroleum Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPL)

Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, operation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest Wyoming?the Pinedale and Jonah fields; and its oil reserves in the Uinta Basin in northeast Utah.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.