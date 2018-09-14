UGAIN (GAIN) Price Tops $0.0013 on Exchanges

UGAIN (CURRENCY:GAIN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. During the last week, UGAIN has traded flat against the US dollar. UGAIN has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of UGAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UGAIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UGAIN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004281 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015344 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000309 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00277397 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00153120 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000218 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008835 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.92 or 0.06255662 BTC.

UGAIN Coin Profile

UGAIN’s official Twitter account is @teamugain

Buying and Selling UGAIN

UGAIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UGAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UGAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UGAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.