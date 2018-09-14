Tucows Inc. (TCX) EVP Sells $305,690.00 in Stock

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) EVP David John Woroch sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $305,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,576,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Tucows stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.50. 2,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,926. Tucows Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.80 and a 52 week high of $71.75. The company has a market capitalization of $592.01 million, a P/E ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tucows had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $81.09 million during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Tucows from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCX. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tucows by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tucows by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 436,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Tucows by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Tucows in the 1st quarter valued at $1,872,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Tucows in the 2nd quarter valued at $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile and fixed high-speed Internet access services, and Internet hosting and network consulting services.

