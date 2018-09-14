Trustmark Corp (TRMK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.86.

TRMK has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Trustmark in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Hovde Group set a $35.00 price objective on Trustmark and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th.

Shares of TRMK stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,689. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Trustmark has a one year low of $29.78 and a one year high of $36.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $155.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Trustmark will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.92%.

In related news, insider Charles Scott Woods sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $70,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,669.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.11% of the company’s stock.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

